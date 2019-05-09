Take a look at the equipment used by 2013 PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner.

Jason Dufner What’s In The Bag?

Five-time PGA Tour winner and 2013 USPGA champion Jason Dufner heads to Bethpage Black for the 101st PGA Championship looking to rekindle some of the form that saw him rise as high as sixth in the world.

He has shown sparks at times, recently coming tied fourth at the Wells Fargo championship for example.

What clubs will he be using to try and add to his major tally? We take a look below.

Dufner had been using Ping’s G400 Max driver and then the Ping G410 but it appears he has since switched to the Cobra King F9 Speedback driver.

Moving into the fairway woods he uses a slightly older model, a 915F. We know he definitely carries a 7-wood in this model but we are yet to confirm if he carries a three-wood too.

The Titleist theme continues into the irons as he uses Titleist 718 AP3’s in the long irons and then has 716 AP2’s too.

In his wedges he carries two Titleist SM6 options with 52 and 56 degrees of loft respectively.

Finally Dufner has admitted that he is on his fourth or fifth putter this season. Currently he has gone for the new TaylorMade Spider X model in dark navy.

