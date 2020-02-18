We take a look inside the bag of American PGA Tour professional Jason Kokrak.
Jason Kokrak What’s In The Bag?
American PGA Tour professional Jason Kokrak put together an excellent performance in 2019, a calendar year in which he only missed two cuts from 24 events.
He had seven top-10s which included a tied-second place finish at the Valspar Championship. What clubs does he use currently on Tour? We take a look below.
Currently Kokrak has a mix and match bag setup which includes four different brands. His driver and three-wood are both TaylorMade M5’s
His irons go from three-iron to pitching wedge and are PXG 0311T’s. They are all fitted with Dynamic Gold X100 shafts.
- BUY NOW (UK): PXG 0311T irons from Scottsdale Golf for £2,520
He then carries three Titleist Vokey wedges with 52, 56 and 60 degrees of loft.
Finally his putter is a Bettinardi Dass Tour Prototype.
Driver: TaylorMade M5, 9 degrees
Fairway wood: TaylorMade M5, 15 degrees with Project X HZRDUS Green shaft
Irons: PXG 0311T (3-PW) with Dynamic Gold X100 shafts
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52, 56 and 60 degrees), 52 degree has Dynamic Gold X100, the other two wedges have Dynamic Gold S400 shafts
Putter: Bettinardi Dass Tour Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL
