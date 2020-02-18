Jason Kokrak What’s In The Bag?

Sam Tremlett

We take a look inside the bag of American PGA Tour professional Jason Kokrak.

American PGA Tour professional Jason Kokrak put together an excellent performance in 2019, a calendar year in which he only missed two cuts from 24 events.

He had seven top-10s which included a tied-second place finish at the Valspar Championship. What clubs does he use currently on Tour? We take a look below.

Currently Kokrak has a mix and match bag setup which includes four different brands. His driver and three-wood are both TaylorMade M5’s

His irons go from three-iron to pitching wedge and are PXG 0311T’s. They are all fitted with Dynamic Gold X100 shafts.

He then carries three Titleist Vokey wedges with 52, 56 and 60 degrees of loft.

Finally his putter is a Bettinardi Dass Tour Prototype.

Driver: TaylorMade M5, 9 degrees

Fairway wood: TaylorMade M5, 15 degrees with Project X HZRDUS Green shaft

Irons: PXG 0311T (3-PW) with Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (52, 56 and 60 degrees), 52 degree has Dynamic Gold X100, the other two wedges have Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: Bettinardi Dass Tour Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: FootJoy Pro/SL

