We take a look inside the bag of the young Thai star.

Jazz Janewattananond What’s In The Bag?

A four-time winner on the Asian Tour in 2019, Jazz Janewattananond is a rising star in the game of golf and is currently part of the worlds top-50 which guarantees his participation at some of the biggest events in the world.

What clubs will he use whilst doing so? Let’s take a look.

Interestingly it appears Jazz has no equipment contract at the moment given his mix-match bag of clubs.

He starts with a TaylorMade SIM Max driver and then we believe he carries an M5 three-wood.

As indicated below we think he also carries a Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero five-wood with 18 degrees of loft.

Shifting to the irons he uses a set of Mizuno JPX 919 Tour irons, the same model Brooks Koepka uses.

He then uses three Titleist Vokey wedges which have 50, 54 and 60 degrees of loft. We believe these are SM7’s but it would not be surprising if he swaps those out for SM8’s soon.

His final club in the bag is an Odyssey Stroke Lab 7 putter. He also games a Titleist Pro V1 ball and wears FootJoy Tour X shoes.

Driver: TaylorMade SIM Max

Fairway: TaylorMade M5, 13.5 degrees, with Project X HZRDUS Yellow shaft

Fairway Wood: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero, 18 degrees with Project X HZRDUS Yellow shaft

Irons: Mizuno JPX 919 Tour (4-PW)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (50, 54, 60 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey Stroke Lab 7

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: FootJoy Tour X BOA

