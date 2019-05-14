JB Holmes What’s In The Bag?

We take a look what JB Holmes puts into his bag.

JB Holmes What's In The Bag
TAGS:

JB Holmes What’s In The Bag?

What clubs does American JB Holmes put into his bag out on the PGA Tour? We take a look below.

Holmes had put the new Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero driver in the bag for a few weeks on the PGA Tour however it appears he has now switched to a couple of Ping woods at the top of the bag.

Now he has a Ping G410 Plus driver which for the first time has moveable weights. Interestingly Holmes puts the weight at the toe of the club to help create a fade ball-flight. He also carries a Ping G410 fairway too, which replaces the 2016 TaylorMade M2 he had in the bag earlier this year.

Holmes then carries a Srixon Z U85 utility 3-iron.

In terms of his irons and wedges, Holmes has Srixon’s Z 785 irons from 4-iron to pitching wedge and then also Cleveland’s RTX-4 wedges.

For his putter he uses a Scotty Cameron prototype.

He also uses a Srixon Z-Star XV ball.

JB Holmes What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Ping G410 Plus driver, Fujikura Pro

Fairway Wood: Ping G410 (16.5 degrees), Fujikura Pro Tour Spec 93X

Irons: Srixon Z U85 (3 iron), Srixon Z 785 (4-PW), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Wedges: Cleveland RTX-4 (50, 54 and 60 degrees), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron prototype

Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV

For more gear news don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.