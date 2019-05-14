We take a look what JB Holmes puts into his bag.

JB Holmes What’s In The Bag?

What clubs does American JB Holmes put into his bag out on the PGA Tour? We take a look below.

Holmes had put the new Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero driver in the bag for a few weeks on the PGA Tour however it appears he has now switched to a couple of Ping woods at the top of the bag.

Now he has a Ping G410 Plus driver which for the first time has moveable weights. Interestingly Holmes puts the weight at the toe of the club to help create a fade ball-flight. He also carries a Ping G410 fairway too, which replaces the 2016 TaylorMade M2 he had in the bag earlier this year.

Holmes then carries a Srixon Z U85 utility 3-iron.

In terms of his irons and wedges, Holmes has Srixon’s Z 785 irons from 4-iron to pitching wedge and then also Cleveland’s RTX-4 wedges.

For his putter he uses a Scotty Cameron prototype.

He also uses a Srixon Z-Star XV ball.