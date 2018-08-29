Take a look at what the 2018 Ryder Cup captain carried in his bag for the 2018 Wyndham Championship.

Jim Furyk What’s In The Bag

Jim Furyk is the 2018 Ryder Cup captain for the United States and yet has shown this year that he can clearly still play the game to a high level.

For example at the Wyndham Championship in August of this year, Furyk shot a final round 63 to post a score of 17-under. This may have been four behind eventual winner Brandt Snedeker, but it showed the 48-year-old former world number two could still play.

Below we have taken a look at the clubs the American used to produce the tied-4th finish. Furyk has been a Callaway player for a significant portion of his career and he continues to do so in 2018.

We start with his Callaway Rogue Sub Zero driver. Before putting that in the bag he used a Callaway GBB Epic driver with 9 degrees of loft.

His woods include a Rogue 3-wood and Epic 5-wood. He also occasionally carries a Callaway X-Forged Utility iron.

In the irons, he uses Callaway X-Forged irons from four to pitching wedge.

Finally, he uses a selection of Callaway Mack Daddy wedges and an Odyssey Versa #1.