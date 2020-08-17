Jim Herman What’s In The Bag?

We take a look inside the bag of three-time PGA Tour winner Jim Herman.

Jim Herman turned professional in 2000 and has grafted his way through several tours to get to the PGA Tour. Whilst there he has managed to win three times, the first of which came at the 2016 Houston Open which got him into The Masters for the first time.

He followed that up with victory at the Barbasol Championship in 2019 and then a year later won the Wyndham Championship in dramatic fashion.

But what clubs does the American currently use? Let’s take a look below.

Herman has an interesting bag setup right now with five different brands being part of his setup. At the top of his bag he uses a TaylorMade SIM driver, closely followed by TaylorMade M6 and M4 HL fairway woods.

His longest iron is a Mizuno JPX Hot Metal Pro four-iron and then from there he uses a set of Mizuno JPX 919 Tour irons which are the same model Brooks Koepka uses.

Herman uses three wedges at the moment, two of which are Cleveland 588 RTX’s with 52 and 56 degrees of loft. Then his lob wedge is a Titleist Vokey SM6.

Finally he uses a Bettinardi Inovai 5.0 Tour mallet putter and a Titleist Pro V1 ball.

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (10.5 degrees) with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 7 X shaft

Three-wood: TaylorMade M6 (15 degrees) with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X shaft

Five-wood: TaylorMade M4 HL (20.5 degrees) with a Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X shaft

Irons: Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal Pro (4), Mizuno JPX 919 Tour (5-PW) all with KBS Tour C-Taper 125 S+ shafts

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX (52, 56 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (60 degrees) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Bettinardi Inovai 5.0 Tour

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

