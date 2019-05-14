Jimmy Walker's last win came at the 2016 PGA Championship, but what does he put in his bag on the PGA Tour.

Jimmy Walker What’s In The Bag?

American Jimmy Walker’s last win came back in the 2016 PGA Championship – a one stroke victory at Baltusrol Golf Club over Jason Day. He shot a final round 67, including a flawless back-nine to collect his maiden Major Championship.

But ever since then he has been up-and-down the world rankings looking for some level of consistency.

What clubs does he put in the bag at the moment? We take a look below.

Walker was one of the first professionals to immediately switch to Titleist’s new TS range, putting a TS3 driver and fairway wood in the bag. In the past he has also tested the TS2 option.

Shifting to the irons he has a Titleist 718 T-MB 3-iron and then from four to nine-iron he uses the 718 MB irons.

Three Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges follow which interestingly not only have three different lofts but different grinds. The 48 degree is an F-Grind, the 54 is an M-Grind and finally the 60 degree is an L-Grind.

Golf Monthly Instruction

His final club in the bag is a Scotty Cameron GSS Prototype and he uses a Titleist Pro V1 as well.