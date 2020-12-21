We take a look inside the bag of women's world number one Jin Young Ko.

Jin Young Ko What’s In The Bag?

Despite only being 25 years old, South Korean professional Jin Young Ko has had an incredibly fast start to her career in the women’s game. At the time of writing she has won 2 Majors both of which came in 2019 (ANA Inspiration & The Evian Championship), five more LPGA Tour events, and 11 other wins on the LPGA of Korea Tour.

As such she has sat atop the world golf rankings for over 75 weeks.

But what clubs does she put into her bag at the moment? Below we have taken a look.

Interestingly, Ko insists on having a lot of freedom in her bag setup, acknowledging that the clubs she chooses must fit her not just from mental and physical perspectives, but also in terms of technical results.

As such she has five different brands represented in her bag.

She starts with Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero woods. She carries a driver (9°), three-wood (15°), and five-wood (18°) of that particular model. She then uses a Titleist 818 H1 hybrid with 23 degrees of loft.

Shifting to the irons Ko uses a full set of Bridgestone’s B X-CB’s, and they are all fitted with Steelfiber proto shafts

The next brand makes an appearance in her wedge setup. All three of her wedges are Ping Glide Forged models with 50, 52 and 60 degrees of loft.

Her final club in the bag is a TaylorMade Spider X putter which is also the same model Rory McIlroy uses.

Unlike Rory though, Ko uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

