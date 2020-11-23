Here Golf Monthly takes a look inside the equipment setup of Danish professional Joachim B Hansen.

Joachim B Hansen What’s In The Bag?

After several years of bouncing between the Sunshine Tour and the Challenge Tour, Joachim B Hansen finally got into the winners circle on the European Tour in 2020 thanks to four sublime rounds in the 60’s at Randpark Golf Club during the Joburg Open.

Below we have taken a look inside the bag of the Danish professional.

Hansen uses a full set of Titleist golf clubs at the moment, starting with the Titleist TSi3 driver with 10 degrees of loft.

Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £499

From there he then uses two Titleist TS3 fairway woods which have 15 and 19 degrees of loft.

In terms of irons Hansen uses two different models at the moment. His four-iron is a Titleist T100 whilst the rest of them from five-iron down to nine-iron are Titleist 620 CB’s.

Like most Titleist staff players Hansen then uses a full set of Vokey SM8 wedges. He carries four with 46, 50, 54 and 58 degrees of loft.

Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £139

Golf Monthly Instruction

His final club in the bag is a Scotty Cameron Proto T-6 STR which is a centre-shafted design as you can see above. Another player who used this putter until very recently was Sungjae Im.

Hansen also uses a Titleist Pro V1x golf ball and wears Fury shoes made by FootJoy.

Joachim B Hansen What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Titleist TSi3, 10 degrees

Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £499

Fairway Wood: Titleist TS3, 15 degrees

Fairway Wood: Titleist TS3, 19 degrees

Irons: Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 620 CB (5-9)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (46, 50, 54, 58 degrees)

Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £139

Putter: Scotty Cameron Proto T-6 STR

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Fury