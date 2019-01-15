We take a look at the clubs the 20-year-old uses on the PGA Tour.

Joaquin Niemann What’s In The Bag?

Pipped to be a future star of golf, Chilean youngster Joaquin Niemann has had a meteoric rise up the world golf rankings.

He burst onto our screens after receiving invites to the 2017 US Open and 2018 Masters tournaments. He may have missed the cut at both events but he quickly found his form on the PGA Tour with top-10s at the Valero Texas Open, Fort Worth Invitational, and then finally the Memorial tournament.

Put simply, he started 2018 at 1,486th and right now he is within the top 160 golfers in the world so he is clearly moving in the right direction.

But what clubs does the 20-year-old use? We take a look below.

All of Niemann’s clubs are made by Ping, starting with a G400 LST driver set up with 10 degrees of loft.

He clearly gets on well with the G400 range of woods as he also puts the fairway wood and hybrid versions in the bag, with 14.5 and 19 degrees of loft.

Shifting to the irons, Niemann uses iBlade’s ranging from the four to nine irons.

He then carries four Ping 2.0 wedges ranging from 46-60 degrees.

Finally, Niemann uses a Ping Anser 2 putter favouring the classic design along with a Titleist Pro V1x ball and adidas apparel.