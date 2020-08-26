We take a look inside the bag of American Joel Dahmen.

Joel Dahmen What’s In The Bag?

American Joel Dahmen may still be waiting for his first win on the PGA Tour but slowly but surely he has been rising up the world golf rankings thanks to solid golf.

He makes a lot of cuts and his best finish in a Major to date is a tied-10th finish at the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park.

So what does he put into his equipment setup out on Tour? Below we take a look.

At the moment the majority of Dahmen’s clubs are from PXG however there is the odd Ping model in there. For example his driver is a G400 with 8.5 degrees of loft.

He then uses a PXG 0341X three-wood and rather than carry a five-wood he then uses a Ping Anser hybrid which has been part of his setup for a very long time. In fact on his website he calls the club ‘my baby’.

From there he uses a set of PXG Gen2 0311T irons and they go from four-iron down to pitching wedge.

Speaking of wedges he carries three PXG 0311T Sugar Daddy wedges with 50, 56 and 60 degrees of loft.

His final club in the bag is a PXG Gen2 Bat Attack Prototype and he uses a Titleist Pro V1 ball.

Driver: Ping G400, 8.5 degrees, with a Mitsubishi KuroKage TX shaft

Fairway-wood: PXG 0341X, 16 degrees, with a UST Mamiya VTS 7x shaft

Hybrid: Ping Anser, 20 degrees with a Ping Anser Tour Only Shaft 80X shaft

Irons (4-PW): PXG Gen2 0311T all with Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Wedges: PXG 0311T Sugar Daddy, 50, 56, 60 degrees all with Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Putter: PXG Gen2 Bat Attack Prototype with a Superstroke Grip

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

