We take a look inside the bag of American golfer John Catlin.

John Catlin may have been born in the United States and played collegiate golf for the University of New Mexico, but he is one of the rare Americans to play most of his golf away from the PGA Tour.

Over the past few years he has been playing on several different Tours like the Asian Development Tour, All Thailand Golf Tour, Asian Tour and also the European Tour.

So far he has had eight professional wins with the biggest coming in 2020, at the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters hosted at Valderrama.

So what does the American put into his golf bag each week? Well he has a mix and match club setup at the moment with several different brands represented. He does appear to have some kind of contract with Srixon though according to his website.

First he uses a Ping G410 Plus driver an then a TaylorMade SIM three-wood.

He then uses two Srixon Z-U85 utility irons which act as his three and four-irons. He then transitions down into a set of Srixon Z-Forged blades.

He then carries four Cleveland RTX-4 wedges with 52, 54, 58 and 62 degrees of loft.

His final club in the bag is an Odyssey O-Works Black #1 putter and he also uses a Srixon Z-Star golf ball.

John Catlin What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Ping G410 Plus

Three-wood: TaylorMade SIM

Utility: Srixon Z-U85 (3, 4)

Irons: Srixon Z-Forged

Wedges: Cleveland RTX-4 (52, 54, 58, 62 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey O-Works Black #1

Ball: Srixon Z-Star

Shoes: Nike

