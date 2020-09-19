We take a look inside the bag of 2020 US Open low amateur John Pak.

John Pak What’s In the Bag?

American John Pak hit the headlines in 2020 with a performance at the 2020 US Open which earned him the Silver medal as the low amateur.

No doubt he will be looking to continue that success when he eventually turns pro and follow in the footsteps of fellow Florida State University players Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger and Jonas Blixt.

What does he put into the bag at the moment? Below we have taken a look.

Pak plays a full bag of TaylorMade equipment at the moment, starting with a TaylorMade SIM Max driver and M6 fairway wood.

He then transitions down into a P790 UDI 2-iron and a set of TaylorMade P750’s.

He seems to get on with his irons and recently he said his favourite club in the bag is; “Definitely my 8-iron. It’s what I do all my drills with, and there’s a big wear mark on it. I love hitting that club.”

He then carries what we believe are some TaylorMade Milled Grind 2 wedges but we are yet to confirm what exact lofts he has.

He then has a TaylorMade TP Berwick putter.

“I’ve been using the same type of [mallet-style] putter for about eight years. Some people [switch around] and it works for them. My teammate Jamie Li, one of the best putters I’ve ever seen, changes it up all the time. But he always goes back to that one special one.”

We are yet to confirm the exact ball he uses.

Driver: TaylorMade SIM Max

Fairway wood: TaylorMade M6

Utility iron (2): TaylorMade P790 UDI

Irons (4-9): TaylorMade P750

Wedges: TaylorMade Milld Grind 2

Putter: TaylorMade TP Berwick

