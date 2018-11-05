Take a look at the equipment used by Spaniard Jon Rahm.

Jon Rahm What’s In The Bag?

Here we take a look at the gear used by Jon Rahm throughout 2018 and what he currently puts in his bag.

Rahm has had an exceptional start to life as a pro, winning five titles worldwide and reaching a high of 2nd in the world.

Let’s take a look at his equipment…

Rahm has a full bag of TaylorMade equipment including the Taylormade M2. He had been playing the M4 but recently switched.

He has just one fairway wood and that is the TaylorMade M3 with 17 degrees of loft. Both his driver and 4 wood are fitted with Aldila Tour Green 70 TX shafts.

Rahm has carried a TaylorMade P790 2 iron as well as a five wood this year, however at Carnoustie he went straight from his 4 wood to a 4 iron in the form of the TaylorMade TP RSi UDI.