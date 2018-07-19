Take a look at the equipment used by Spaniard Jon Rahm at The Open Championship

Jon Rahm What’s In The Bag?

Here we take a look at the equipment and apparel used by Jon Rahm ahead of the Open Championship.

Jon Rahm 2018 Open Championship Outfits:

Rahm recently won the Open de Espana by two strokes after a superb final day 67, meaning he has already won twice in 2018.

His CareerBuilder Challenge victory in January came two months after a one-shot victory at the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai.

The win in Dubai was his second Rolex Series win following his six-shot victory at the Irish Open at Portstewart Golf Club earlier in the year.

The Spaniard had a stellar 2017 after winning the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines – in total he has five wins after two years as a pro.

Let’s take a look at his equipment…

Rahm has a full bag of TaylorMade equipment including the new M4 driver.

He has the M4 in 9.5° which he has averaged over 307 yards with on the PGA Tour this season. He ranks 2nd on Tour in Strokes Gained: Off the tee.

He has just one fairway wood and that is the TaylorMade M3 with 17 degrees of loft. Both his driver and 4 wood are fitted with Aldila Tour Green 70 TX shafts.

Rahm has carried a TaylorMade P790 2 iron as well as a five wood this year, however this week at Carnoustie he goes straight from his 4 wood to a 4 iron in the form of the TaylorMade TP RSi UDI.