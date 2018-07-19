Jon Rahm What’s In The Bag?

Take a look at the equipment used by Spaniard Jon Rahm at The Open Championship
Here we take a look at the equipment and apparel used by Jon Rahm ahead of the Open Championship.
Jon Rahm 2018 Open Championship Outfits:
- Ultimate365 Colourblock Polo
Rahm recently won the Open de Espana by two strokes after a superb final day 67, meaning he has already won twice in 2018.
His CareerBuilder Challenge victory in January came two months after a one-shot victory at the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai.
The win in Dubai was his second Rolex Series win following his six-shot victory at the Irish Open at Portstewart Golf Club earlier in the year.
The Spaniard had a stellar 2017 after winning the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines – in total he has five wins after two years as a pro.
Let’s take a look at his equipment…
Rahm has a full bag of TaylorMade equipment including the new M4 driver.
He has the M4 in 9.5° which he has averaged over 307 yards with on the PGA Tour this season. He ranks 2nd on Tour in Strokes Gained: Off the tee.
He has just one fairway wood and that is the TaylorMade M3 with 17 degrees of loft. Both his driver and 4 wood are fitted with Aldila Tour Green 70 TX shafts.
Rahm has carried a TaylorMade P790 2 iron as well as a five wood this year, however this week at Carnoustie he goes straight from his 4 wood to a 4 iron in the form of the TaylorMade TP RSi UDI.
His irons are the TaylorMade P750s from 5-PW with Project X 6.5 shafts.
Rahm has hit just over 70% of Greens in Regulation this season on the PGA Tour.
He has two TaylorMade Milled Grind wedges in 52° and 56° and a Milled Grind 60° Hi-Toe.
He putts with a TaylorMade Spider Tour Red and uses TaylorMade’s TP5x golf ball.
Driver: TaylorMade M4 9.5° with Aldila Tour Green 70TX shaft
3 wood: TaylorMade M3 17° with Aldila Tour Green 70TX
4 iron: TaylorMade TP RSI UDI with Project X 6.5 shaft
Irons (5-PW): TaylorMade P750 with Project X 6.5 shafts
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 52°, 56° and Hi-Toe 60° with Project X 6.5 shafts
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
