Joost Luiten What’s In The Bag?

We take a look at the clubs used by Dutch Tour player Joost Luiten

What does Dutch six-time European Tour winner Joost Luiten put in his bag each week out on Tour? We take a look in this piece.

Luiten has nearly a full set of Titleist clubs and an Odyssey putter.

Luiten has the new Titleist TS3 in the bag (Getty Images)

Aside from his putter, Luiten’s whole bag is made up of clubs made by Titleist.

First of which is his new Titleist TS3 driver, which he averages 289.4 yards with. This places him 175th on the European Tour, and yet despite giving up several yards to other professionals, he still places in the top 40 in Strokes Gained: Off the tee.

Next up is a TS3 fairway wood as you can see above.

Luiten then carries a set of the Titleist 718CB irons which go from 3-iron to pitching wedge. His approach play with these Titleist irons is arguably the strongest part of his game. Currently he ranks 3rd on the European Tour for Strokes Gained: Approach to Green, and Strokes Gained: Tee to Green.

He then carries three Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges.

Luiten’s irons and wedges spotted on Tour

He putts with a new Odyssey Stroke Lab V-Line and uses the Titleist Pro V1 ball.

Luiten using the new Odyssey Stroke Lab putter in Dubai (Getty Images)

He wears the new FootJoy HyperFlex II shoes.

Driver: Titleist TS3

3 wood: Titleist TS3

Irons (3-PW): Titleist 718CB

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7

Putter: Odyssey Stroke Lab V-Line

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Glove: Titleist

Shoes: FootJoy HyperFlex II

