We take a look at the clubs used by Dutch Tour player Joost Luiten

Joost Luiten What’s In The Bag?

What does Dutch six-time European Tour winner Joost Luiten put in his bag each week out on Tour? We take a look in this piece.

Luiten has nearly a full set of Titleist clubs and an Odyssey putter.

Aside from his putter, Luiten’s whole bag is made up of clubs made by Titleist.

First of which is his new Titleist TS3 driver, which he averages 289.4 yards with. This places him 175th on the European Tour, and yet despite giving up several yards to other professionals, he still places in the top 40 in Strokes Gained: Off the tee.

Next up is a TS3 fairway wood as you can see above.

Luiten then carries a set of the Titleist 718CB irons which go from 3-iron to pitching wedge. His approach play with these Titleist irons is arguably the strongest part of his game. Currently he ranks 3rd on the European Tour for Strokes Gained: Approach to Green, and Strokes Gained: Tee to Green.

He then carries three Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges.

He putts with a new Odyssey Stroke Lab V-Line and uses the Titleist Pro V1 ball.

Golf Monthly Instruction

He wears the new FootJoy HyperFlex II shoes.