What did Jordan Spieth put into his bag for his 2015 US Open win? We take a look in this classic WITB.

Jordan Spieth 2015 US Open Winning Clubs – Classic WITB

Back in 2015 Jordan Spieth became the sixth man to win The Masters and the US Open in the same year.

Battling fellow American Dustin Johnson and South Africans Branden Grace and Louis Oosthuizen, Spieth shot a final round 69 to win by one-stroke.

Of course the main thing everyone remembers from that tournament at Chambers Bay were complaints about the greens and Johnson’s three-putt from 12-feet on the last which cost him the tournament and then a spot in the playoff. Regardless, this gave Spieth his second Major championship and gave him a realistic shot of becoming the first player to win the Masters, US Open and Open Championship in the same year.

He came close too coming tied fourth and one shot from a playoff at St Andrews. But anyway lets take a look inside the bag of his 2015 US Open win and as you can expect, Titleist clubs fill it throughout.

At the top of the bag he had Titleist’s 915 model of driver and fairway woods. The driver was a D2 with 9.5 degrees of loft whereas the fairway was an F with 15 degrees.

Then, because of how bare and dry the course was, Spieth then went to a Titleist 712U driving iron which he used regularly to find the fairways and get the ball running. The rest of his irons, from 4-iron to 9-iron, were 714 AP2’s.

Spieth carried four Vokey SM5 wedges and then had his trust Scotty Cameron 009 prototype in the bag.