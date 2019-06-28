We take a look at the clubs Texan Jordan Spieth used to win the 2017 Open Championship.

Jordan Spieth 2017 Open Winning Clubs – Classic WITB

His last win of any kind, Jordan Spieth played some incredible golf down the stretch to win the 2017 Open Championship by two strokes from Matt Kuchar.

Throughout the front-nine Spieth looked to be struggling with his swing and it appeared to be curtains when he went miles right off the 13th tee. A controversial drop later and he makes a brilliant up-and-down to make bogey and he is tied with his American counterpart.

But in the last five holes Spieth plays them in five-under to completely leave the field in the dust. He started by nearly having a hole-in-one at the par-3 14th and then holed a long eagle putt at the next and then birdied 16 and 17. He only parred the last but the damage was done and he collected his third Major championship. What clubs did he use to do so? We take a look below.

Spieth used a full bag of Titleist equipment for the win and also had Under Armour apparel and shoes on throughout.

His driver was the 915D2 which was fitted with a Aldila shaft whereas his fairway was also a 915 model but had a Graphite Design shaft with its distinctive orange and white colour way.

He then used three different Titleist irons in the bag. He used a 718 T-MB 3-iron, a 716 T-MB 4-iron and then from five to nine he used 716 AP2’s.

The American carried four wedges all of which were SM6’s. They went from pitching wedge (usually 48 degrees) to 60 degrees in four degree increments.

His putter was a classic Scotty Cameron 009 model and he finally used a Titleist Pro V1x ball.