We take a look at the clubs Texan Jordan Spieth used to win the 2017 Open Championship.
Jordan Spieth 2017 Open Winning Clubs – Classic WITB
His last win of any kind, Jordan Spieth played some incredible golf down the stretch to win the 2017 Open Championship by two strokes from Matt Kuchar.
Throughout the front-nine Spieth looked to be struggling with his swing and it appeared to be curtains when he went miles right off the 13th tee. A controversial drop later and he makes a brilliant up-and-down to make bogey and he is tied with his American counterpart.
But in the last five holes Spieth plays them in five-under to completely leave the field in the dust. He started by nearly having a hole-in-one at the par-3 14th and then holed a long eagle putt at the next and then birdied 16 and 17. He only parred the last but the damage was done and he collected his third Major championship. What clubs did he use to do so? We take a look below.
Spieth used a full bag of Titleist equipment for the win and also had Under Armour apparel and shoes on throughout.
His driver was the 915D2 which was fitted with a Aldila shaft whereas his fairway was also a 915 model but had a Graphite Design shaft with its distinctive orange and white colour way.
He then used three different Titleist irons in the bag. He used a 718 T-MB 3-iron, a 716 T-MB 4-iron and then from five to nine he used 716 AP2’s.
The American carried four wedges all of which were SM6’s. They went from pitching wedge (usually 48 degrees) to 60 degrees in four degree increments.
His putter was a classic Scotty Cameron 009 model and he finally used a Titleist Pro V1x ball.
Who Is Jordan Spieth’s Caddie?
Who is Spieth's bagman?
Jordan Spieth What’s In The Bag?
See what equipment the Texan is is using…
Who Is Jordan Spieth’s Wife?
Meet the high-school sweetheart of Jordan Spieth, Annie…
Who Is Jordan Spieth’s Coach?
The 25-year-old American will be appearing in his…
Jordan Spieth 2017 Open Winning Clubs
Driver: Titleist 915D2 (Aldila nv2kxv 70), 9.5 degrees
3-wood: Titleist 915F, 15 degrees
Irons: (3) Titleist 718 T-MB; (4) Titleist 716 T-MB; (5-9): Titleist 716 AP2; (PW): Titleist Vokey SM6
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (52, 56, 60 degrees)
Putter: Scotty Cameron by Titleist 009
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Apparel: Under Armour
Shoes: Under Armour
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more classic what’s in the bag content.