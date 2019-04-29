What clubs did the Spaniard use to win the Trophee Hassan II? We take a look here.

Jorge Campillo What’s In The Bag?

Spaniard Jorge Campillo collected his maiden European Tour title at the Trophee Hassan II tournament this week at the 229th time of asking. Renowned for often being the bridesmaid, it looked to be a familiar story on the final day as he bogeyed two of his first three holes.

But he held his nerve brilliantly throughout the day birdieing two of the last three. He hit the front and didn’t relinquish the lead to collect the winners cheque by two-strokes. What clubs did he use to do so? We take a look below.

Interestingly Campillo still uses TaylorMade’s M2 model in both his driver and three-wood, both of which also have Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage shafts.

Instead of another fairway wood he carries a Mizuno CLK hybrid, and then has Mizuno JPX 900 Tour irons from two to five iron.

The rest of his set is filled by the stunning Mizuno MP-18 bladed irons.

He carries four wedges made by two different brands. His 46 degree pitching wedge is a Mizuno S18 model and the other three clubs are all Titleist Vokey SM7’s.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Finally he uses a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 and Titleist Pro V1 ball.