Justin Harding What’s In The Bag?

One of the most global golfers currently playing on Tour – he has played in 22 different countries since February last year – South African Justin Harding has made a slow and steady rise up the world golf rankings. As a result of this we felt it was about time we took a dive into his golf bag to take a look at the clubs he uses out on Tour.

Aside from his Odyssey Broomstick putter which is a rare model in itself, Harding uses a full bag of Titleist clubs and interestingly decides to not carry a fairway wood.

Harding had been using the Titleist 917D3 driver in the bag during the 2018 season, however he recently switched to the Titleist TS2 which he has set at 8.5 degrees of loft.

Interestingly he decided not to carry any fairway woods for the week, instead opting for two Titleist 718 T-MB irons, a two and three-iron.

(That being said he has been known to add a Titleist TS2 fairway in the bag every so often, we can assume he changes his setup dependent on course and conditions).

The rest of his irons, from 4-iron to pitching wedge are Titleist 718 MB‘s and he then carries three Titleist Vokey SM7‘s with 50, 54, and 60 degrees of loft respectively.

Finally he uses a Titleist Pro V1 ball and wears FootJoy clothes and shoes.