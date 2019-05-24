The Englishman used a full bag of TaylorMade clubs to win his maiden Major

Justin Rose 2013 US Open Winning Clubs – Classic WITB

Justin Rose‘s first and only Major to date came at Merion in the 2013 US Open.

The Englishman ground out a level par 70 in the final round to win by two for a total of +1.

Merion wasn’t the longest course but it was difficult, and Rose used his ball striking prowess to outlast the likes of Jason Day, Phil Mickelson and playing partner Luke Donald.

Rose’s win, like all final days at the US Open, came on Father’s Day and emotional scenes followed in memory of his late father who got him into the game.

So…what clubs did he have in the bag during his win?

Rose used TaylorMade clubs for most of his career and at Merion in 2013 he had a full bag of the company’s products, starting with the R1 driver.

The driver was TaylorMade’s most adjustable ever at the time and will be remembered for its ‘out-there’ orange, white and grey crown.

His 3 wood was a weaker one at 16.5 degrees in the RBZ Stage 2 model, before going straight to 3 iron.

He famously used that 3 wood to great effect on the 72nd hole, chipping with it from just off the back of the green to leave a tap-in par.

He had two different irons in his set, the RocketBladez Tour from 3-6 iron and Tour Preferred MBs from 7-PW.

Another famous shot during the tournament came on the 72nd hole where Rose flushed his RocketBladez Tour 4 iron just through the back of the green.

It was near-impossible to get it close and will go down as one of the best shots of his career.

His irons were fitted with KBS shafts and he used Lamkin grips on all of his clubs.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Rose’s wedges back then were the TaylorMade ATV in 52, 56 and 60 degree lofts.

His putter was the TaylorMade Spider Blade, a 37-inch counterbalanced model.

His ball was the TaylorMade Lethal, which was the replacement for the Penta TP.

It was a five-piece construction and Rose was the first to put the ball into play in its prototype form named Project 5.

His shoes and apparel were Ashworth.

Justin Rose 2013 US Open Winning Clubs – Classic WITB

Driver: TaylorMade R1 9.5 degrees

3 wood: TaylorMade RBZ Stage 2 16.5 degrees

Irons (3-6): TaylorMade Rocketbladez Tour

Irons (7-PW): TaylorMade Tour Preferred MB

Wedges: TaylorMade ATV 52, 56, 60 degree

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Blade

Ball: TaylorMade Lethal

Trending On Golf Monthly

Apparel and shoes: Ashworth