Justin Rose What's In The Bag?

Here we take a look at the equipment Justin Rose is using at The Open

Here we take a look at the equipment used by Rose at Carnoustie in the 147th Open Championship.

Rose is a long-time TaylorMade staffer and currently has a full bag of the company’s products.

Having used both the M1 and M2 drivers last season, he’s put in TaylorMade’s new M3 440 driver for 2018 and has been using an M4 3 wood and an M3 5 wood.

This week he has taken out the 5 wood and put in a P790 2 iron to go with his P790 3 iron.

Rose is one of the game’s best ball strikers and has averaged 301.6 yards off the tee this season on the PGA Tour and currently ranks 18th in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee.

He currently uses a special set of ‘Rose Proto’ P730 irons.

Rose played a part in the design of the P730 irons, a muscle back model with more forgiveness on strikes slightly lower and higher on the face, while horizontal MOI remains the same to maintain workability.

He plays them from 4-PW and has hit just under 70% of greens in regulation on the PGA Tour this season.