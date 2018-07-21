Here we take a look at the equipment Justin Rose is using at The Open
Justin Rose What’s In The Bag?
Here we take a look at the equipment used by Rose at Carnoustie in the 147th Open Championship.
Rose is a long-time TaylorMade staffer and currently has a full bag of the company’s products.
Having used both the M1 and M2 drivers last season, he’s put in TaylorMade’s new M3 440 driver for 2018 and has been using an M4 3 wood and an M3 5 wood.
This week he has taken out the 5 wood and put in a P790 2 iron to go with his P790 3 iron.
Rose is one of the game’s best ball strikers and has averaged 301.6 yards off the tee this season on the PGA Tour and currently ranks 18th in Strokes Gained: Off The Tee.
He currently uses a special set of ‘Rose Proto’ P730 irons.
Rose played a part in the design of the P730 irons, a muscle back model with more forgiveness on strikes slightly lower and higher on the face, while horizontal MOI remains the same to maintain workability.
He plays them from 4-PW and has hit just under 70% of greens in regulation on the PGA Tour this season.
His wedges are the Milled Grind models in 50 and 56 degrees as well as a Milled Grind Hi-Toe lob wedge with 60 degrees of loft.
The world number three is seventh in Strokes Gained: Putting on the PGA Tour and 4th in Putting Average.
He currently putts with a TaylorMade TP Red Collection Ardmore 2 with a Lamkin Flat Car grip and uses the TaylorMade TP5 golf ball.
Justin Rose WITB:
Driver: TaylorMade M3 8.5 with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei Orange CK Series 70TX shaft
3 wood: TaylorMade M4 15 with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei Orange CK Series 80TX shaft
2 and 3 irons: P790 with UST Recoil 125 F5 shafts
Irons (4-PW) : TaylorMade P730 ‘Rose Proto’ with KBS Tour C-Taper 125S+ shafts
Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 52, 56 and Milled Grind Hi-Toe 60 with KBS Tour Hi-Rev 2.0 135X shafts
Putter: TaylorMade TP Red Collection Ardmore 2 with Lamkin Flat Cat grip
Ball: TaylorMade TP5
Apparel and shoes: Adidas