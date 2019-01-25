Here we take a look at the Honma and TaylorMade equipment Justin Rose currently uses

Justin Rose What’s In The Bag?

Currently the world number one, Justin Rose will start the 2019 calendar year with a vastly different set of golf clubs.

The Englishman has recently announced a 10-club partnership with Honma Golf to play its forged irons and wedges, most likely alongside TaylorMade woods and the TP5 ball for the 2019 season.

Having used the M3 440 driver in 2018, it looks like Rose may switch to Honma’s TWorld 747 460 driver as you can see from the picture below.

Rose averaged 304 yards off the tee last season on the PGA Tour and ranked 4th in Strokes Gained: Tee to green. Time will tell if he can continue that remarkable consistency with his new driver.

Additionally he has also been using an M6 3 wood and an M3 5 wood. Rose has said he is considering swapping the 5-wood for a Honma utility iron but this has not been confirmed yet.

He has been made a prototype split set of forged Honma TWorld irons, which you can see below.