Here we take a look at the Honma and TaylorMade equipment Justin Rose currently uses
Justin Rose What’s In The Bag?
Currently the world number one, Justin Rose will start the 2019 calendar year with a vastly different set of golf clubs.
The Englishman has recently announced a 10-club partnership with Honma Golf to play its forged irons and wedges, most likely alongside TaylorMade woods and the TP5 ball for the 2019 season.
Having used the M3 440 driver in 2018, it looks like Rose may switch to Honma’s TWorld 747 460 driver as you can see from the picture below.
Rose averaged 304 yards off the tee last season on the PGA Tour and ranked 4th in Strokes Gained: Tee to green. Time will tell if he can continue that remarkable consistency with his new driver.
Additionally he has also been using an M6 3 wood and an M3 5 wood. Rose has said he is considering swapping the 5-wood for a Honma utility iron but this has not been confirmed yet.
He has been made a prototype split set of forged Honma TWorld irons, which you can see below.
Moving into the wedges, he will use Honma TWorld Rose Proto’s and a Titleist Vokey SM7 lob wedge. His lofts are 48°, 52°, 56° and 60°.
Rose is also a Lamkin ambassador and he has recently had R.E.L ACE golf grips put on his irons and wedges.
Finally the world number one had been using the TaylorMade TP Red Collection Ardmore 2 putter but after his caddie tweeted out the picture below, Rose may have gone back to the Axis1 putter which is similar to the Type M prototype he tested in Boston in 2017.
His putter is fitted with a Lamkin Flat Cat grip.
His current ball is the TaylorMade TP5.
Driver: Honma TWorld 747 460, 9.5° adjusted to 8.5°, with VIZARD FD-7 shaft.
3 wood: TaylorMade M6 15° with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei Orange CK Series 80TX shaft
5 wood: TaylorMade M3 19° with Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei Orange CK Series 80TX shaft
Irons: Honma TWorld Rose Proto based on T/World MB’s with KBS C-Taper 125 shafts.
Wedges: Honma TWorld Rose Proto, 48°, 52°, 56°. Titleist Vokey SM7 60° with KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 shafts.
Putter: Axis1
Ball: TaylorMade TP5
Apparel and shoes: Adidas
