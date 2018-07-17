We look at the clubs and ball currently used by world number two Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas What’s In The Bag?

Here we take a look at the equipment used by world number two Justin Thomas at The Open.

The 25-year-old has used Titleist clubs his entire career and currently has a full bag of the company’s products including ball.

Here is a look at Justin Thomas’ 2018 Open Championship Polo Ralph Lauren scripting:

Thomas, despite his slender frame, is one of the PGA Tour’s longest hitters and he currently uses Titleist’s brand new TS3 driver which he put into play at the US Open.

The TS3 is expected to be launched soon alongside the TS2.

The eight-time PGA Tour winner has averaged 312 yards off the tee and has some superb stats in the long game department.

He ranks 7th in SG: Approach, 4th in SG: Tee to green and 5th in SG: Total.

As well as the TS3 driver, he also has the new fairway woods in the bag.

The 2017 USPGA Champion uses a 718 AP2 4-iron and 718 MB blades from five to nine-iron.

Thomas had four wedges in play in his most recent Honda Classic victory; two Vokey SM6 wedges, one pitching wedge, and a 60 degree. He then had Vokey SM5’s at 52 and 56 degrees.