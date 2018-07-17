Justin Thomas What’s In The Bag?

Elliott Heath

We look at the clubs and ball currently used by world number two Justin Thomas

Here we take a look at the equipment used by world number two Justin Thomas at The Open.

The 25-year-old has used Titleist clubs his entire career and currently has a full bag of the company’s products including ball.

Here is a look at Justin Thomas’ 2018 Open Championship Polo Ralph Lauren scripting:

Thomas, despite his slender frame, is one of the PGA Tour’s longest hitters and he currently uses Titleist’s brand new TS3 driver which he put into play at the US Open.

Thomas seen hitting the new TS3 driver

The TS3 is expected to be launched soon alongside the TS2.

The eight-time PGA Tour winner has averaged 312 yards off the tee and has some superb stats in the long game department.

He ranks 7th in SG: Approach, 4th in SG: Tee to green and 5th in SG: Total.

As well as the TS3 driver, he also has the new fairway woods in the bag.

JT has also put the new TS3 fairway woods into play

The 2017 USPGA Champion uses a 718 AP2 4-iron and 718 MB blades from five to nine-iron.

718 MB irons are his blade of choice in 2018 (Getty Images)

Thomas had four wedges in play in his most recent Honda Classic victory; two Vokey SM6 wedges, one pitching wedge, and a 60 degree. He then had Vokey SM5’s at 52 and 56 degrees.

Vokey SM6 and SM5 wedges filled his bag throughout the week. He had four in total (Getty Images)

Driver: Titleist TS3, Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana BF 60TX shaft

Fairways woods: Titleist TS3

Irons: Titleist 718 AP2 (4-iron), Titleist 718 MB prototype (5-9 iron), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Vokey SM5 52° and 56°, Vokey SM6 46° and 60°

Thomas uses a Scotty Cameron Futura X5 putter (Getty Images)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes: FootJoy Icon MyJoys

Glove: FootJoy Pure Touch

Apparel: Ralph Lauren