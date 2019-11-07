The brand has just added another graphite option to its wide-ranging line of shafts catering for drivers and fairway woods.

KBS Launches Brand’s First Graphite Wood Shaft

One of golf’s leading shaft manufacturers, KBS, has added to its long list of products with the introduction of a new TD Graphite wood shaft.

KBS has had a stellar year in 2019, providing shafts to two Major winners with Gary Woodland‘s US Open victory and Shane Lowry‘s Open win at the top of its achievements.

Given this success it is no surprise the company has looked to widen its offerings to cater for drivers and fairway woods.

The KBS TD Graphite wood shaft has been designed as a mid-launch/low-spin performance graphite golf shaft that optimizes the maximum performance and efficiency of spin and launch angles at various swing speeds.

By using the new KBS Category Swing Speed System to fit shafts off swing speed alone – instead of weight and flex – the KBS TD Graphite wood shaft will play lighter and stiffer than other graphite wood shafts on the market and to provide superior performance and superior feel.

“I’ve been asked the question of when we were going to enter the wood shaft market for many years and my answer was always not until we’re 100 per cent happy with the product and we can make an even bigger impact with a full set of shafts throughout the bag,” said Kim Braly, R&D Tour Operations Director.

“We’ve worked tirelessly with our Tour players and R&D team to perfect our first wood shaft which has all the characteristics of a KBS shaft. We’ve designed it to offer optimized spin rate and launch, which equals more power and distance on every shot with the driver and fairway woods,” he added.

The KBS TD Graphite wood shaft will be available in 40-80g weights from January 2020 at an RRP of £260 (approx).

