Keegan Bradley What’s In The Bag?

Keegan Bradley picked up his fourth win on the PGA Tour last weekend at the BMW Championship in another play-off. Out of his four wins, three of them have been in play-offs including his 2011 PGA Championship win at Atlanta Athletic Club in Georgia.

It was his first win in over six years, which could have been in large part due to the ban of his anchored style of putting.

“A lot has happened to me over these six years,” he said. “The belly putter was a tougher transition than I thought, and I kind of fell off the radar there for a little while. It’s tough to go from being on Ryder Cup teams, being on Presidents Cup teams to outside the top 100 in the world. That was difficult.”

Regardless, Bradley has jumped to number 31 in the world thanks to the win and below we take a look at the clubs he used to win at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania.

Bradley uses a TaylorMade M2 driver and an M4 fairway wood with 16.5 degrees of loft.

His hybrid is a Callaway Apex iron with 20 degrees of loft.

Bradley, a long-time Srixon/Cleveland staff player has Srixon Z745 irons along with three wedges, a Z945, and two Cleveland RTX wedges.

Finally, his putter is a Odyssey Works 1W Armlock Prototype with a longer grip than normal. It was his first victory without the anchored putter that brought him so much success in the past.

Driver: TaylorMade M2 2016 (Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 6X shaft), 10 degrees

3-wood: TaylorMade M4 HL (Project X HZRDUS Smoke 6.5), 16.5 degrees

Hybrid: Callaway Apex (Project X EvenFlow Blue shaft), 20 degrees

Irons: Srixon Z U45 (3-iron; Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120X shaft), Srixon Z745 (4-9; Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120X shafts)

Wedges: Srixon Z945 (PW; Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120X shaft), Cleveland RTX-3 (52 degrees; True Temper Dynamic Golf Tour Issue S400 shaft), Cleveland RTX-4 (58 degrees; True Temper Dynamic Golf Tour Issue S400 shaft)

Putter: Odyssey Works 1W Armlock Prototype

Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV

Bag – Srixon staff bag

