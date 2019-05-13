Let's take a look inside the bag of American Keith Mitchell.

Keith Mitchell What’s In The Bag?

Here we take a look at what 27-year-old Keith Mitchell puts into his bag.

Mitchell has the new Mizuno ST190 driver in the bag. At the moment he averages just over 300 yards with the big-stick which comfortably puts him into the top-100 for driving distance on the PGA Tour.

He then carries two Titleist fairway woods, an older 917F2 three-wood with 16.5 degrees of loft and a new TS2 model at 21 degrees. In the past he has also put a Mizuno MP-18 SC 3-iron in the bag but this is very much a club that drops in and out of the bag.

From 4-iron to pitching wedge Mitchell carries Mizuno MP-18s and then carries three Titleist Vokey wedges. Two of which are SM7’s and the other is a Prototype 60V.

Finally Mitchell uses a TaylorMade Spider X.

He uses a Titleist Pro V1 ball and wears Nike apparel.