Let's take a look inside the bag of American Keith Mitchell.
Keith Mitchell What’s In The Bag?
Here we take a look at what 27-year-old Keith Mitchell puts into his bag.
Mitchell has the new Mizuno ST190 driver in the bag. At the moment he averages just over 300 yards with the big-stick which comfortably puts him into the top-100 for driving distance on the PGA Tour.
He then carries two Titleist fairway woods, an older 917F2 three-wood with 16.5 degrees of loft and a new TS2 model at 21 degrees. In the past he has also put a Mizuno MP-18 SC 3-iron in the bag but this is very much a club that drops in and out of the bag.
From 4-iron to pitching wedge Mitchell carries Mizuno MP-18s and then carries three Titleist Vokey wedges. Two of which are SM7’s and the other is a Prototype 60V.
Finally Mitchell uses a TaylorMade Spider X.
He uses a Titleist Pro V1 ball and wears Nike apparel.
Driver: Mizuno ST190, 9.5 degrees, Project X HZRDUS T1100 shaft
Fairway: Titleist 917F2, 16.5 degrees, Titleist TS2, 21 degrees, both have Mitsubishi Tensei CK Blue 90X shafts
Irons: Mizuno MP-18 (4-PW), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (50 and 54), Titleist Vokey Proto 60V (59 degrees), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Apparel: Nike
