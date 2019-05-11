In this exclusive piece we ask Kevin Chappell What’s In The Bag? The American has an interesting mix of clubs from different manufacturers

Kevin Chappell What’s In The Bag?

When Nike dropped out of the golf equipment market it left a vacuum on Tour. Where once players had 14 Nike clubs now those same players are free to use whatever they like. In this Kevin Chappell What’s In The Bag? – we look at one of the most interesting line-ups in the game.

Kevin Chappell is using a TaylorMade M3 driver with the weights in the forward position. This promotes a neutral, low spinning ball flight. He has an Aldila Torsion X flex shaft in his woods.

Chappell also uses a TaylorMade M1 3-wood. Interestingly, he has the weight placed more in the toe of the club to help promote a fade.

Chappell is using an old set of prototype Nike irons. Called MM proto, these were a limited edition iron, released to the public in December 2014. A forged head designed with input from Rory McIlroy, there were only 10 sets available to the public when they launched.

That being said we have also spotted Chappell using a set of TaylorMade P790 irons but are yet to confirm if they are going in the bag full-time.

His wedges are the Titleist SM7 model, with a raw finish that naturally rusts over time. In the past he has favoured a 48˚, 52˚ and 60˚ set up.

Chappell uses a heel-and-toe weighted Scotty Cameron putter. It is a classic design, like the putter used by Rickie Fowler. Last year, Chappell favoured a black mallet design by Scotty Cameron.

His ball is the Titleist Pro V1.