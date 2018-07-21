We take a look inside the golf bag of Kevin Kisner

Kevin Kisner What’s In The Bag?

Kevin Kisner shared the overnight lead with fellow American Zach Johnson going into the weekend of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie.

The 34-year-old claimed his first win at the 2015 RSM Classic, a victory that elevated him into the world’s top 20.

Despite adding to that victory and being a regular contender on the PGA Tour, he’s not widely fancied to complete the job and claim his first Major in Scotland this week.

However, had it not been for a double bogey at the 18th on Friday, he would have been teeing off on Saturday with a two-shot lead.

His statistics this week have been impressive and should he maintain his consistency, he’ll be in the mix on Sunday.

A look at his driving stats on the PGA Tour this season reveal a player who relies on accuracy over muscle. At an average of 288.2 yards off the tee, he ranks 167th in distance, but he’s up at 27th in terms of driving accuracy.

Up at the green, on Thursday he needed just 22 putts. Although his stats suggest his putting stroke from close mid-to-close range is dependable – he ranks 3rd from inside 10 feet – he’s down at 106th for total putts per round average.

He appears to have found the right week to get that average down.

So, let’s take a look at his gear.