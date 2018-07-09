Here was take a look at the equipment used by Greenbrier Classic winner Kevin Na

Kevin Na What’s In The Bag?

Kevin Na won his second PGA Tour title and first since 2011 at the Greenbrier Classic.

The American won by five strokes after a closing 64 (-6) and qualifies for The Open next week.

Na had been a Titleist ambassador for numerous years but has no equipment deal for 2018, barring a ball deal for his Pro V1x.

He currently has the Callaway Great Big Bertha Epic driver in the bag and uses the TaylorMade M3 3 wood.

The rest of his bag is Titleist, including a 915F 5 wood and an 818H2 4 hybrid.

He has a Titleist T-MB 4 iron, 718 AP2 irons and Vokey wedges

He has two Titleist Vokey Design wedges, as seen below. His 54° is a Vokey SM7 and his 60° is a Vokey 2018 Tour Proto.

He putts with a Scotty Cameron Futura T5 MB mallet.