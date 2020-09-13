Find out which clubs Kevin Streelman is currently using

Kevin Streelman What’s In The Bag?

Kevin Streelman qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the 13th consecutive season this year – and finds himself back into the world’s top 50 for the first time since 2014.

The 41-year-old from Illinois has won twice on the PGA Tour, the first of which came at the 2013 Tampa Bay Championship, and his second 15 months later at the 2014 Travelers Championship.

So, what’s in Streelman’s bag?

Streelman, one of Wilson Staff’s ambassadors, is not one to swap and change equipment too frequently.

He’s played Wilson Staff irons for a good number of years, and has a set of Wilson Staff FG Tour V6 irons (3-9) currently in the bag.

At the top end of the bag, he has a Wilson Staff FG Tour hybrid, TaylorMade M2 fairway wood and Ping G410 LST driver.

Whilst his 3-wood is one of his favourite clubs, it’s actually the shaft (see spec below), which he’s had for about six years, that he really loves – as well as its striking colour.

So far as the bottom end of his bag is concerned, Streelman has three Wilson Staff FG Tour wedges in lofts of 48°, 54° and 60°.

If he’s to add to his two PGA Tour titles, it’s likely that he’ll do so using a Ping Prototype mallet putter.

He’s a player who knows what he likes, and will more often than not stick with that, rather than go searching too hard for a new product.

Driver: Ping G410 LST, 10.5°, 45″, Rogue Silver 70X

3-wood: TaylorMade M2, 15°, 43″, Oban purple Kiyoshi 75g XFlex

Hybrid: Wilson Staff FG Tour, 17°, Oban 105X

Irons (3-9): Wilson Staff FG Tour V6, Rifle Project X 6.5

Wedges: Wilson Staff FG Tour, 48°, 54°, 60°

Putter: Ping Prototype Mallet

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

