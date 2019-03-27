What does 2018 Safeway Open winner Kevin Tway put in the bag every week on the PGA Tour? We take a look.

Kevin Tway What’s In The Bag?

Thanks to his Safeway Open victory at the tail-end of last year, Kevin Tway will make his Masters debut in 2019. He beat Ryan Moore and Brandt Snedeker in a play-off to collect the first PGA Tour victory of his short career and boosted him into the world-s top-100 players.

However he seems to be struggling of late missing six of eight cuts to start the 2019 calendar year.

Below we have taken a look at the clubs he will use to try and arrest that skid.

Tway had been using the TaylorMade M2 driver for a significant period of time, including in California for his PGA Tour win, however he has recently switched to the new Titleist TS3.

He does however still carry a TaylorMade M2 fairway.

In the irons he carries three different models of Mizuno iron at the moment. His utility iron is a Mizuno MP-H5 which acts as his 2-iron and then uses Mizuno JPX 919 Forged three and four-irons.

From five to nine-iron he then has the more blade like Mizuno JPX 919 Tour option.

He then carries three wedges, one of which is Mizuno MP T7 which acts as his pitching wedge and the other two are Titleist Vokey SM7’s with 54 and 60 degrees of loft.

Finally he had been using the TaylorMade Spider Red Tour putter but it appears as if he is testing one of Scotty Cameron’s new Phantom X models. We are yet to confirm if this will be a permanent replacement.