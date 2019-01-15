We take a look at the gear used by Kiradech Aphibarnrat in his victory at the World Super 6 Perth

Kiradech Aphibarnrat What’s In The Bag?

A prominent feature of the worlds top-50, Kiradech Aphibarnrat won twice in 2018 and has four European Tour titles to his name, half of which have been matchplay events. Below we have taken a look at the clubs the Thai 29-year-old puts into play.

Aphibarnrat is a Callaway ambassador and uses the Rogue Sub Zero driver after recently switching from the GBB Epic version. He has also put the Rogue fairway wood into play clearly indicating he is a fan of the model.

His longest iron is usually a 3-iron however he switches models occasionally. At times he can be seen using a Callaway Epic iron as you can see below.

Normally he uses Callaway’s X Forged 2013 irons from 3-5 and the company’s Apex MB irons from 6-PW.

He has a Callaway Mack Daddy forged 52° gap wedge and a Mack Daddy 4 58° wedge which he uses to great effect regularly featuring at the top end of leaderboards measuring short-game statistics.

For example last year on the European Tour he ranked 12th in scrambling and 6th in strokes gained around the green which helped him gain important shots back on the field.

Contines below