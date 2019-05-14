Kurt Kitayama What’s In The Bag?

We take a look inside the bag of American Kurt Kitayama.

Kitayama uses a new TaylorMade M5 driver. The new driver has their Speed Injected Twist Face in which drivers have resin injected into the heads to make them legal. To learn more about the technology in the M5 and M6, click here.

His fairway wood is an older model, a TaylorMade M2 and he also carries the new TaylorMade GAPR Mid utility iron. All of these clubs have Graphite Design shafts.

Shifting to the irons, Kitayama uses a combo set of TaylorMade’s. His 4-iron is a P750 whilst the rest of the bag, from five-iron to pitching wedge, are the bladed P730’s.

He carries three wedges, two TaylorMade Milled Grind models with 52 and 56 degrees of loft respectively. He also carries a 60 degree TaylorMade HI-Toe wedge.

Finally his only club in the bag not made by TaylorMade is the putter, which is an Odyssey Toulon Design Atlanta.

His ball is the new 2019 TP5x model.