We take a look at what the 31-year-old American currently has in his bag whilst playing on the PGA Tour.

Kyle Stanley What’s In The Bag?

What does he put into his bag each week? We take a look here.

Stanley is one of the few players to still have Nike clubs in the bag after they stopped production in 2016. He used their Covert fairway woods and Nike Vapor Fly irons for an extended period of time, and surprisingly it appears as if he still has the Nike irons in the bag.

The top of his bag is full of older generation clubs, the first of which is a TaylorMade, the M1 driver.

He then carries a 2017 TaylorMade M2 fairway fairway wood with 15 degrees of loft.

He also carries a Ping G400 fairway wood which could possibly be a five-wood although we are yet to confirm this.

Shifting to the irons, as mentioned above Stanley carries Nike Vapor Fly irons from six-iron to pitching wedge with the four and five-irons being Titleist 718 CB’s.

He carries two wedges, both of which are Callaway Mack Daddy 4‘s with what we believe are 54 and 60 degrees of loft.

His putter is a Odyssey O-Works Red Jailbird Mini and his ball is the Titleist Pro V1.