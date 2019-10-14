We take a look inside the bag of 2019 Houston Open winner Lanto Griffin.

Lanto Griffin What’s In The Bag?

31-year-old Lanto Griffin secured his first PGA Tour title at the 2019 Houston Open recently which marked the pinnacle of a career so far.

Griffin is no stranger to highs and lows as he has been bouncing up and down between the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour.

He has admitted in the past he had several goals for the season – among them were: playing in a final group on Sunday, keeping his card, top-70 FedExCup, qualify for The Players Championship and other invitationals, and producing a Sunday scoring average within a 1/2 stroke of his normal scoring average.

He has crossed off a lot of those with the win, but what clubs did he use to do so? We take a look here.

Griffin nearly uses a full-bag of Titleist equipment with his putter being the sole club not made by them.

His driver is a slightly older Titleist model, the 917 D2 which has 10.5 degrees of loft.

The rest of the top of his bag is filled by new clubs though; his three-wood is a Titleist TS2 and he then goes to a Titleist U510 utility iron that acts as his two-iron.

The rest of his irons, from four to nine-irons, are Titleist T100’s which have a black finish much like the irons Cameron Smith uses.

He carries four Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges with 46, 50 (bent to 51), 54 and 60 degrees of loft. As you can see on Andrew Tursky’s image above, he has some creative stamping to say the least.

His sole non-Titleist club is a Sik Golf Flo putter that has the same kind of design as the one Bryson DeChambeau has used in the past.

He uses a Titleist Pro V1 ball.