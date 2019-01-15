We take a look at the equipment Lee Westwood currently uses

Lee Westwood What’s In the Bag?

Lee Westwood won his 24th European Tour title in style last year at the Nedbank Golf Challenge, shooting a bogey-free 64 in the final round.

The Englishman has been a Ping staffer for his entire career and currently has a full bag of the company’s products.

His driver is the Ping G400 LST and he also carries a Ping G400 3 wood as well as a Ping G hybrid.

He averaged just under 318 yards off the tee for the week, although that is far above his usual distance due to the altitude in Sun City.

His irons are the Ping i210 model which he has from 4 iron through to sand wedge, including gap wedge.

The 45-year-old hit 76.4% of greens during the week in South Africa which was key to his victory. He was 4th in the field for that stat.

Westwood carries a 60 degree Ping Glide 2.0 lob wedge as his only pure wedge.

His putter is the new Ping Sigma 2 Fetch which has the added feature of getting the ball out of the hole for you.

The flat stick was working for Westwood, who was 1st in the field for Putts per GIR with an average of 1.64.

Below, Westwood talks us through his 2018 setup from the start of the year…

“So I’ve got a Ping G400, 10 degrees of loft and it actually is 10 degrees it hasn’t been cranked or anything like that. I love this driver its given me some extra distance.

“Ping G400 3-wood, 14. and a half degrees of loft, once again an Aldila shaft.

“Then I go to a 3-hybrid, 19 degree, sort of fills that gap between 4 iron and 3-wood, I don’t carry a 3 iron because greens are too firm nowadays, so this goes in a bit higher and stops a bit quicker.

“Well certain weeks I do carry a three iron but usually I don’t carry a three iron and this goes about 235-240 yards so it fits that gap nicely.

“4 iron through to U-wedge are all i200’s, I carry two U-wedges, ones in between a wedge and the other U-wedge counts as my sand iron because they don’t make a sand iron in this set.

“U-wedge that goes 121 yards and sand wedge that goes 106, and I carry the new Glide lob wedge 60 degrees.

