Lexi Thompson What’s In The Bag?

American Lexi Thompson seems to have been around for a ridiculous amount of time now and yet she is shockingly only 24 years old. She turned pro when she was just 15 and became the youngest player to ever play in a U.S. Women’s Open at the age of 12 as well.

A winner of the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship, she has won 10 other times on the LPGA. But what does she put into the bag at the moment? We take a look below.

Lexi has been with Cobra/Puma Golf for her entire professional career and currently plays all of their clubs aside from the putter. At the top of the bag she has Cobra’s new King F9 Speedback driver which has nine degrees of loft.

She then carries two fairway woods, both of which are Cobra King LTD’s although the 13.5 degree model comes in Lexi Blue (pictured above).

Her irons also come in Lexi Blue and are Cobra King S2 Forged. She carries a three-iron and then goes from six-iron to pitching wedge.

The American uses four Cobra King wedges at 47°, 51°, 55°, and 59° degrees of loft. Finally she has a Evnroll ER2 putter and Bridgestone Tour B X ball.