Louis Oosthuizen had 13 Ping clubs in the bag for his South African Open victory

Louis Oosthuizen What’s In The Bag?

Louis Oosthuizen won his first title in almost three years at the South African Open.

The 36-year-old was victorious by six strokes in what was his ninth European Tour title.

So, what’s in the bag?

The 2010 Open Champion has been a Ping staffer for his entire pro career and had 13 Ping clubs in the bag for his victory.

Most notably, he had Ping’s new Blueprint blades which haven’t yet been released to the public.

We caught up with the South African at the Dunhill Links Championship in October where he had just put them in play.

Fellow Ping pros Bubba Watson and Tony Finau have also put them in the bag.

They look to be forged blades, replacing the iBlade.

Oosthuizen had them from 3-PW and hit 65% of greens in regulation for the week.

His 3 iron has the Project Z HZDRUS Red shaft whilst he has the True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shaft in the rest of his irons.

His driver is the Ping G400 LST whilst his only non-Ping club was the new Titleist TS3 fairway wood in 16.5 degrees.

He was, however, using a Ping G400 fairway wood at the Nedbank Golf Challenge last month:

Golf Monthly Instruction

In the altitude of Johannesburg, Oosthuizen averaged a massive 348 yards off the tee.

His wedges are the Glide Forged in 50°, 56° and 60° of lofts.

He has the names of his wife and three kids (Nella, Jana, Sophia and Emma) stamped on his lob wedge, as seen in the photo above.

He putts with a Ping PLD Voss prototype which worked wonders in South Africa.

Oosthuizen was 3rd in Putts per GIR with 1.63 and 2nd in Putts per Round with 26.7.

His ball is the Titleist Pro V1x and his shoe model is the new FootJoy Pro/SL.