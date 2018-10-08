Lucas Bjerregaard What’s In The Bag?

Check out what clubs free agent Lucas Bjerregaard used to win the Dunhill Links

Lucas Bjerregaard won his second European Tour title at the Dunhill Links Championship thanks to a closing 67 at St Andrews.

The Dane won by a single stroke from Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood, and has moved up to a career-high 55th in the world.

He currently has no equipment deal, barring a ball deal with Titleist, having previously been a Nike staffer.

He still wears Nike apparel but, unlike some, no longer uses any Nike clubs.

Instead, his bag is made up of a TaylorMade M3 3 wood and Titleist everything else.

His driver of choice is the new Titleist TS3 – read our review here.

The TS3 is the model more suited for faster swingers and comes with more adjustability than the TS2.

He averaged over 318 yards off the tee for the week, placing him 3rd in that statistic.

Bjerregaard then carries a TaylorMade M3 3 wood and from there uses a Titleist 718 T-MB driving iron.

BUY NOW: TaylorMade M3 fairway wood from American Golf

He then carries Titleist 718 CB irons from 4-5 iron and Titleist 718 MB blades from 6-9.

He hit over 83% of greens in regulation to rank 3rd for the tournament.

The Dane has four Titleist SM7 wedges and uses a custom Scotty Cameron Newport 2 putter fitted with a black shaft.

Bjerregaard had a 100% sand save percentage for the tournament and also found himself top of the putts per GIR stat with 1.67.

His ball is the Titleist Pro V1.

Shoes and apparel: Nike

