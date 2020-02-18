Here we take a look inside the bag of 2009 US Open champion Lucas Glover.
Lucas Glover What’s In The Bag?
American Lucas Glover is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour including a Major at the 2009 US Open at Bethpage Black. After a few years of struggles, including a trip to the Web.com finals, Glover put together a much improved season in 2019 coming tied-29th finish in the FedEx Cup.
Having previously been a Nike staff player, what clubs does he use at the moment?
At the top of the bag he chooses to use a Srixon Z 785 driver and two Titleist TS3 fairway woods.
He then carries a full set of Mizuno JPX 919 Tour irons which go from three-iron to pitching wedge. Glover then has some Titleist Vokey wedges. We are unsure what exact models and lofts he has at the moment but we will update you as soon as it is clear.
His final club in the bag is a custom putter made by Argolf. They are a company based in America that build a wide range of putters made from aeronautical materials. Glover’s model is called the Arthur.
Driver: Srixon Z 785
Fairway Wood: Titleist TS3
Irons: Mizuno JPX 919 Tour (3-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey (exact lofts and models to be confirmed)
Putter: Argolf Arthur
