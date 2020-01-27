We take a look inside the bag of Australian professional golfer, Lucas Herbert.

Lucas Herbert What’s In The Bag?

Australian Lucas Herbert finally got into the winners circle in 2020 with a playoff victory over South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

What clubs does he use out on Tour? Let’s take a look.

Herbert plays a full set of TaylorMade clubs right now starting with a new SiM driver and three-wood.

He then carries a TaylorMade M6 five-wood and a set of TaylorMade P7TW irons from four-iron to pitching wedge.

He carries three TaylorMade Milled Grind 2.0 wedges with 50, 54 and 60 degrees of loft.

Finally he uses a TaylorMade Spider X putter and a TaylorMade TP5 ball.

Driver: TaylorMade SIM (9 degrees set at 8.75), Mitsubishi Diamana DF 70TX shaft

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees set at 15.5), Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80TX shaft

5-wood: TaylorMade M6 (19 degrees set at 19.5), Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 90 TX shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P7TW (4-PW), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 (50.09, 54.11, 60.10), True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Black (50), KBS Hi-Rev 135X Black (54, 60)

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Midnite

Ball: TaylorMade TP5

Grips: Gripmaster Roo

Shoes: adidas Golf

