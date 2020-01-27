We take a look inside the bag of Australian professional golfer, Lucas Herbert.
Lucas Herbert What’s In The Bag?
Australian Lucas Herbert finally got into the winners circle in 2020 with a playoff victory over South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout.
What clubs does he use out on Tour? Let’s take a look.
Herbert plays a full set of TaylorMade clubs right now starting with a new SiM driver and three-wood.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade SiM driver from American Golf for £429
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade SiM driver from Worldwide Golf Shops for $549.99
He then carries a TaylorMade M6 five-wood and a set of TaylorMade P7TW irons from four-iron to pitching wedge.
He carries three TaylorMade Milled Grind 2.0 wedges with 50, 54 and 60 degrees of loft.
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade Milled Grind 2.0 from Scottsdale Golf for £129
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade Milled Grind 2.0 from Worldwide Golf Shops for $169.99
Finally he uses a TaylorMade Spider X putter and a TaylorMade TP5 ball.
Driver: TaylorMade SIM (9 degrees set at 8.75), Mitsubishi Diamana DF 70TX shaft
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade SiM driver from American Golf for £429
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade SiM driver from Worldwide Golf Shops for $549.99
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees set at 15.5), Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80TX shaft
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade SiM Ti fairway from American Golf for £329
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade SiM Ti fairway from Worldwide Golf Shops from $299.99
5-wood: TaylorMade M6 (19 degrees set at 19.5), Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 90 TX shaft
Irons: TaylorMade P7TW (4-PW), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 (50.09, 54.11, 60.10), True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Black (50), KBS Hi-Rev 135X Black (54, 60)
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade Milled Grind 2.0 from Scottsdale Golf for £129
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade Milled Grind 2.0 from Worldwide Golf Shops for $169.99
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Midnite
- BUY NOW (UK): TaylorMade Spider X putter from American Golf for £269
- BUY NOW (US): TaylorMade Spider X putter from Worldwide Golf Shops for £269
Ball: TaylorMade TP5
Grips: Gripmaster Roo
Shoes: adidas Golf
