What clubs does the former world number one put into play? We take a look.
Luke Donald What’s In The Bag?
Former world number one Luke Donald, aside from a brief foray into using clubs made by Ben Hogan and Titleist, has pretty much played Mizuno clubs for his entire professional career.
Despite the incredible changes in golf clubs and the advancement of golf club technology, Donald hasn’t changed his clubs at all, instead he still puts Mizuno in the bag.
At the top of his bag he has Mizuno’s ST190 in both his driver and fairway wood. They come with 9 and 15 degrees of loft respectively and both come with a Mitsubishi Tensei Blue 70TX shaft.
He had been using Mizuno’s CLK hybrid however it appears right now he has put a couple of the brands new MP-20 HMB irons in the bag. He carries a two and three-iron in that model.
The rest of his irons, from four to pitching wedge are also new models, the MP-20’s. He then has two T7 wedges that have 54 and 60 degrees of loft.
Finally he uses an Odyssey O-Works 7 putter and wears Air Jordan shoes.
