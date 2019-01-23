A new removable-face design has been developed by Lynx in the new Prowler VT to help achieve the optimum loft and face angle

Lynx Golf Prowler VT Driver Revealed

Lynx Golf has revealed its new Prowler VT driver featuring Switch-Face Technology, which allows golfers to literally switch out the face for a different lofted or open/closed one.

This means that the entire hitting face of the driver is completely removable.

The Prowler VT comes with a number of detachable faces with different lofts whilst driver fact plates with 1-2 degrees of open or closed settings are also available.

Whilst the face changes, the driver head doesn’t and remains square at all times.

“We are extremely proud to be breaking new ground in driver adjustability and this club is a complete game-changer – Lynx’s SFT offers golfers true loft change options for the very first time in a driver,” said Lynx CEO and co-owner Steve Elford.

“With adjustable hosel drivers, while golfers believe they can change the loft they are also altering lie angle and face angle and this either toes the driver head in (closes it) or opens it out to varying degrees.

“So, while adjustable hosel drivers, including other models in the Lynx® range, do give golfers multiple options to configure their clubheads, finding, setting and maintaining the perfect true loft and face angle combination is almost impossible.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“The Lynx Prowler VT Driver with Switch-Face Technology overcomes all these technical issues for golfers and for custom fitters and delivers the most accurately-flexible and high-performing golf driver available in the market today.”

Each individual driver face comes with its own attachment screws which are manufactured to remain embedded in the face plate when the face is removed and can’t fall out.

There will be at least 25 different true loft and face angle options available, meaning custom-fitters and golfers will be able to experiment with and assess an array of combinations from 8 degrees loft and 2 degrees closed, to 12 degrees loft and 2 degrees open, and everything in between.

Face angle changes are achieved in manufacturing, where the thickness of each removable face is carefully calibrated and shaped so it sits open or closed once it is attached to the clubhead, which Lynx ensure always stays square to the ball.

“As well as always playing with true loft, there are tremendous additional benefits for the golfer from Lynx Switch-Face Technology,” said Lynx CFO and co-owner, Stephanie Zinser.

“The design moves weight out of the hosel and with the use of the fixing screws, weight is then re-located where it should be – in the driver head itself, around the perimeter of the club. This leads to increased MOI.

“Also, because each striking face plate is uniquely manufactured with Lynx’s Effective Energy Transfer (EET) system inside the face, ball strike force is accurately and equally dispersed throughout the face, leading to greater power and far more forgiveness than other clubs.”

Golf Monthly Instruction

Lynx say that whilst testing the Prowler VT, three-time European Tour winner and Sky Sports presenter, Nick Dougherty, was able to increase his average ball speed by 10mph and achieved a 354-yard drive (329-yard carry).

Lynx® Prowler® VT Driver will be sold initially with a FREE face from the range (subject to availability).

Lofts: Standard 8 degree – 12 degree, with 1-2 degree open/closed face angle options.

Shaft: Stock UST® Mamiya Recoil, custom fitting available.

Grip: Golf Pride MCC Plus4.

SRPs: £429, €495.