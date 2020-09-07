We take a look inside the bag of Canadian golfer Mackenzie Hughes.

Mackenzie Hughes What’s In The Bag?

Canadian professional golfer Mackenzie Hughes has had one victory on the PGA Tour which came back at the 2016 RSM Classic. Since then he has moved up and down the world rankings with 2020 showing a complete resurgence in form with several top-10’s.

But what does he put into his bag each week whilst out on Tour? Let’s take a look below.

Hughes has a full bag of Ping equipment at the moment starting with a G410 Plus driver, a G400 three-wood and then a G410 five-wood. They have 8.3, 12.1 and 17.5 degrees of loft respectively.

Buy Now from Scottsdale Golf for £399

He then uses a combo set of Ping irons. From four-iron to six-iron he uses Ping i210’s and from seven-iron down to pitching wedge he has a set of Ping S55’s.

From there, he has three Ping Glide 2.0 wedges with 50, 56 and 60 degrees of loft.

His final club in the bag is a Ping Scottsdale TR Piper C putter and he also uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Mackenzie Hughes What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Ping G410 (9 degrees at 8.3) with Project X HZRDUS T1100 6.5 shaft

Buy Now from Scottsdale Golf for £399

3-wood: Ping G400 (14.5 degrees at 12.1) with Aldila Synergy 75 X shaft

5-wood: Ping G410 (17.5 degrees) with Aldila Synergy 85 X shaft

Buy Now from Scottsdale Golf for £239

Irons: Ping i210 (4-6) Ping S55 (7-PW) all with Project X 6.5 shafts

Buy Now from American Golf for £759

Wedges: Ping Glide 2.0 (52-SS, 56-WS, 60-SS) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Ping Scottsdale TR Piper C

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram