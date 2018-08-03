We take a look at the equipment Marc Leishman will use at the PGA Championship.

Marc Leishman What’s In The Bag?

Currently number 19 in the world Marc Leishman travels to Bellerive Country Club and the PGA Championship on the back of a 60th place finish at The Open Championship.

His last win came back in September of last year at the BMW Championship when he won by five shots over Justin Rose.

Here we take a look at what clubs he will use at the final Major of the year.

Leishman has 13 Callaway clubs and one Titleist, which is a Vokey SM6 wedge.

He uses the Callaway Rogue driver along with an Rogue 3 wood.

He has averaged 299 yards off the tee this season, hitting 58% of fairways.

Leishman then, dependent on the course he will be playing uses either a Callaway Rogue 5-wood or a Callaway X-Forged Utility iron.

His irons are the 2016 Callaway Apex Pros, which he has hit 65% of Greens In Regulation with this season.

He then has a Mack Daddy Callaway wedge and finally a Titleist Vokey sand wedge too.

His putter is a Odyssey Versa 1W.

Take a look at the Aussie’s full set up below:

Marc Leishman What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Callaway Rogue Driver9°, Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution II X

3 wood: Callaway Rogue 15°, Fujikura Motore Speeder VC Tour Spec 9.2X

5/7 wood: Callaway Rogue 18°, Fujikura Motore Speeder VC Tour Spec 9.2X

Utility: Callaway Apex UT 21°, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X

Irons (4-PW): Callaway Apex Pro, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X

Sand wedge: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged 54°, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X

Lob wedge: Titleist Vokey SM6 58°-08 M Grind, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X

Putter: Odyssey Versa 1W (BWB)

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Golf Monthly Instruction

Shoe: FootJoy DNA

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram