Marc Warren What’s in The Bag?

We take a look inside the bag of Scottish professional golfer Marc Warren.

A four-time winner on the European Tour, Marc Warren ended nearly a six-year win drought in 2020 thanks to victory at the Austrian Open.

Let’s take a look inside the 39-year-old’s bag.

Starting at the top of the bag Warren interestingly has three different models of wood in his current equipment setup.

He uses a Callaway Epic Flash driver with nine degrees of loft, a Callaway Mavrik three-wood with 15 degrees of loft, and then a Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero five-wood.

We believe he occasionally carries a Callaway Apex UT utility iron and this comes in and out of the bag.

The rest of his irons are all Callaway Apex Pro 19’s and they go from three-iron to pitching wedge.

Warren uses three Callaway Jaws MD5 wedges and they come with 50, 54 and 58 degrees of loft.

His final club in the bag is an Odyssey i X 1 prototype as you can see above.

He also uses a Callaway Chrome Soft X Diamond ball.

*The top of his bag changes regularly dependent on the course, conditions and other factors.

Driver: Callaway Epic Flash, (9 degrees), Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei CK 60-X

Three-wood: Callaway Mavrik, (15 degrees)

*Five-wood: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (18 degrees)

*Utility Iron: Callaway Apex UT (24 degrees)

Irons (3-PW): Callaway Apex Pro 19

Wedges: Callaway Jaws Mack Daddy 5 (50, 54, 58 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey i X 1 Prototype

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X Diamond

