What did the Swede use to win the 2019 British Masters? We take a look here.

Marcus Kinhult What’s In The Bag?

Marcus Kinhult birdied the last two holes at Hillside to collect his first European Tour victory of his career at the 2019 British Masters.

The Swede managed to hold off two English home favourites in Matt Wallace and Eddie Pepperell to win by one stroke. What clubs did he use to do so? We take a look below.

Interestingly he has slightly older models of Ping clubs at the top of the bag. Currently he has Ping’s G400 LST driver and then has a Ping G fairway.

His irons are a slightly older model too, the Ping i200’s which he used to great effect throughout the final day. His second shot into 18 that set up his winning birdie was of particular note.

In the wedges he has the new Ping Glide forged option and he has also shown he is a huge fan of Odyssey’s 2-Ball putter in the past. He previously used a simple, classic design of the putter but he has since put the 2-ball Fang model in the bag.