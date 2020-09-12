Mark Hubbard What’s In The Bag?

What clubs does America's Mark Hubbard have in the bag? We take a look

Mark Hubbard is still searching for his first victory on the PGA Tour, with his best finish to date coming at the Houston Open in 2019, where he finished tied second.

The man from Denver has struggled for consistency over the last couple of years, although in the 2020 season he did advance to the FedExCup Playoffs for a second time.

Arguably, his finest achievement on a golf course came back in 2015, when he proposed to his girlfriend on the 18th green at Pebble Beach.

So, what does the romantic American have in the golf bag?

Hubbard is a Titleist brand ambassador, and he plays with a mix of the brand’s clubs.

He’s expected to transition into the new Titleist TSi2 in the coming days, the new models having already made their debut on tour.

He has been playing with a Titleist TS2 driver and Titleist 915Fd fairway wood.

Also at the top end of the bag, he has two hybrids at his disposal – a Titleist TS3 and Titleist 915Fd in lofts of 19° and 23.5° respectively.

We believe he switches clubs in and out the top end from week to week, as he also has a 2-iron (Titleist U-510) and 4-iron (Titleist U-500).

His 5-iron is a Titleist T100, then he plays Titleist 620 MB irons (6-9).

He has a line-up of four Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges (see exact specs below) and plays a Titleist Pro V1 ball.

Hubbard has previously played an Odyssey Metal-X Milled 9HT putter – and judging by pictures from recent events, it appears as though it’s still in the bag.

Driver: Titleist TS2, 9.5°, 44½”, NV 2KXV Blue 70 TX-Flex, D4

3-wood: Titleist 915Fd, 15°, 42¾”, Diamana D+ White 82 X-Flex, A1

Hybrids: Titleist TS3, 19°, 40½”, EvenFlow Blue Hybrid 100g 6.5 Flex, D4, Titleist 915Hd, 23.5°, 39″, KBS Tour 130 X-Flex #3, C1

Utility Irons: Titleist U-510, 2-iron, NS Pro Modus3 Tour 105 X-Flex #2, Titleist U-500, 4-iron, NS Pro Modus3 Tour 105 X-Flex #4

Irons: Titleist T100, 5-iron, NS Pro Modus3 Tour 105 X-Flex #5, Titleist 620 MB (6-9), NS Pro Modus3 Tour 105 X-Flex

Wedges: Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 46-10F and 50-08F, NS Pro Modus3 Tour 105 X-Flex #P, 56-08M and 60-08M, NS Pro Modus3 125 Wedge

Putter: Odyssey Metal-X Milled 9HT putter

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Glove: Titleist Players

