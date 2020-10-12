We take a look inside the interesting golf bag of Scot Martin Laird.

Martin Laird What’s In The Bag?

In 2020 Scot Martin Laird won on the PGA Tour for the first time in over seven years, narrowly winning a playoff at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. In fact this was the second time he won the event as his very first PGA Tour title came in the tournament way back in 2009.

His other two wins came at big tournaments as well, the 2011 Arnold Palmer Invitational and 2013 Valero Texas Open.

Below we have taken a look at the equipment setup of the Scottish professional.

At the moment Laird plays clubs made by five different brands. The top of his bag starts with a Ping G410 LST with nine degrees of loft before transitioning down into a Titleist TS3 three-wood with 15 degrees of loft.

His five-wood is interesting though as it is an older TaylorMade R15 model with 19 degrees of loft and a Mitsubishi Diamana shaft.

His irons go from four-iron down to pitching wedge and they are all Srixon Z785’s.

He then uses three Cleveland wedges, the first of which is an RTX-3 Raw with 52 degrees of loft. The other two are RTX-4 Raw’s with 56 and 60 degrees of loft.

Finally his putter is a TaylorMade Spider Tour and he also uses a Srixon Z-Star XV golf ball.

Martin Laird What's In The Bag?

Driver: Ping G410 LST (9 degrees) with Project X HZURDUS Smoke Black 70G 6.5 shaft

3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana BF 70 TX shaft

5-wood: TaylorMade R15 (19 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana S+ 80 TX shaft

Irons: Srixon Z785 (4-PW) with Project X 6.5 shafts

Wedges: Cleveland RTX 3 “Raw” (52-10), Cleveland RTX 4 “Raw” (56-10, 60-9) with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour with SuperStroke Mid Slim 2.0

Ball: Srixon Z Star XV

